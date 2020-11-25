A person of interest has been identified in the murders of billionaire couple Barry and Honey Sherman, the Toronto Police Service confirmed to CP24 on Wednesday.

“The Toronto Police Service can confirm that a person of interest has been identified but not arrested,” Const. Alex Li said in a statement.

No further details have been released by officials at this time.

The well-known couple was last seen alive on the evening of Dec. 13, 2017.

Their bodies were found by realtors touring prospective buyers through their Toronto home, located on Old Colony Road, two days later. They were found in a semi-seated position on the pool deck, hanging by belts from a railing that surrounded their indoor pool.

The home has since been demolished at the family’s request.

Police sources initially said the prevalent theory in the case was that it was a murder-suicide. But, about six weeks after their bodies were found, homicide detectives confirmed they believed the couple was targeted and killed.

The Sherman family hired a team of private investigators to probe the murders.

On Dec. 16, 2019, the Toronto police and the family released a joint statement saying the private investigation was over. At a news conference held that day, the head of Toronto’s homicide unit Insp. Hank Idsinga reminded the public that the police investigation remained active and asked that anyone with any tips reach out to them directly.

No arrests have been made in the high-profile case thus far.

Barry Sherman was the founder of generic drugmaker Apotex Inc. The couple was among Canada’s most generous philanthropists with numerous multimillion-dollar donations to hospitals, schools and charities.

The couple’s Toronto home was on the market for $6.9 million at the time of their deaths. They were in the process of building a new home in the city.