Toronto police have identified a 19-year-old homicide victim who was found dead over the weekend.

Fudail Moulvi, of Toronto, was found dead by police on Saturday. Police say that he is the victim of a homicide. Moulvi is the city’s 30th homicide victim of 2023.

In a July 3 release, Toronto police released a photo of Moulvi.

They also provided an image of a vehicle they believe was involved in the incident. That car has since been recovered, they said.

Homicide investigators are urging anyone who may have dashcam footage, video surveillance or witness accounts of the incident, which happened in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Don Mills Road, at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.