Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a second man wanted in connection with the murder of 29-year-old Shemar Powell-Flowers in Greektown this past summer.

The Toronto resident was shot in the early morning hours of July 23 when an altercation broke out between two groups of individuals near Danforth and Carlaw avenues. He was rushed to St, Michael’s Hospital but died there a short time later.

The fatal shooting happened just hours after people in the community gathered at a nearby park to observe the fifth anniversary of the Danforth shooting, which claimed the lives of 10-year-old Julianna Kozis and 18-year-old Reese Fallon.

In August police arrested and charged one suspect in connection with Powell-Flowers’ murder. Toronto resident Mohamud Farah, 34, is facing one count of with second-degree murder and remains in custody.

During a Thursday morning news conference, Det. Trevor Grieve said that police have now identified a second suspect. Michael Bebee, 35, of Toronto, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder.

Bebee is described as a male white with brown, short hair, a brow goatee or chin strap, facial hair, brown eyes, and a large “Grim Reaper” tattoo on his right abdomen.

Police say that he is known to frequent the Danforth area and Scarborough.

Grieve said that Bebee is known to police but did not provide any further information.

Police said Bebee should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with further information about this investigation is also asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

During a vigil held days after his death, Powell-Flowers was remembered by family as a loving and hardworking man who cared deeply about his community. He is the city’s 34th murder victim of the year.