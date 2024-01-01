Toronto police have identified a 41-year-old man who was fatally stabbed at a downtown shelter over the weekend.

The incident took place on Dec. 30 around 2 a.m. near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street. Toronto officials confirmed the stabbing had occurred at a city-funded shelter operated by Homes First.

According to police, when officers arrived at the scene they found a man suffering from stab wounds.

They performed life-saving measures and transported him to the hospital, but he was shortly pronounced dead.

On Monday, investigators identified the victim as Toronto resident Liam Keddy.

A 25-year-old suspect, identified as Malik Kondell, was arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree murder.

It’s unclear what led to the incident or what involvement either party had with the shelter.