Toronto Police have identified a man who was fatally shot following an altercation with a group in The Danforth area Friday night.

Officers responded to a call for shooting in the area of Danforth and Woodbine avenues at around 11:40 p.m. on Dec. 22.

According to police, there was an altercation with a group of males and the victim was subsequently shot.

He was rushed to hospital by paramedics, but succumbed to his injuries.

Police said Saturday that the victim has been identified as 45-year-old Adam Palermo of Keswick.

Police are asking anyone with further information to contact investigators.