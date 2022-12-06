Toronto police have identified the man who was fatally stabbed in the east end early Tuesday morning.

The stabbing happened outside a Toronto Community Housing Corporation property at 1275 Danforth Avenue, just east of Greenwood Avenue, shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Speaking to the media at the scene, Duty Insp. Saleem Husain said officers located a man in his 50s with "obvious injuries" inside the building.

Husain said officers did CPR on the man until paramedics arrived at the scene and continued performing life-saving measures.

The victim was rushed by an emergency run to a local trauma centre but was later pronounced dead, he said.

On Tuesday evening, police identified the victim as 57-year-old Nicola Maioreno. He is the city's 65th homicide victim of the year.

No suspect information has been released. The circumstances leading to the stabbing are unknown.

Police cordoned off a large area as they worked to determine the exact location where the stabbing occurred. They noted that there is a "large blood trail" leading from the building that is part of their investigation.

Anyone with information, including dashcam or video footage from the area or incident, should contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222 or 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.