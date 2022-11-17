Toronto police have identified a man who was fatally shot during a quadruple shooting at a high-rise in Parkdale earlier this week.

The incident happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at a Toronto Community Housing Corporation building at 245 Dunn Ave., which is just south of Queen Street West.

According to police, officers found a man who had been shot in a third-floor unit. Police and paramedics did “life-saving measures,” but the victim died at the scene. He has been identified as 23-year-old Abel Gime, of Toronto. Gime is Toronto’s 63rd homicide victim of the year.

Investigators said a second person, a 19-year-old man, was found in the lobby of the 19-storey building. He was rushed to hospital via emergency run with a life-threatening injury, police said. The man’s injuries are now listed as non-life-threatening.

A third victim, a 22-year-old man, went to the hospital on their own and received treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

The fourth victim, a 44-year-old woman, fled the building and took refuge on a nearby TTC vehicle. Toronto police said she was transported to hospital were she received treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

Toronto police are searching for at least two suspects. So far, police have only released limited descriptions.

One person was reportedly taken into police custody at the scene, but police have not said if they are connected to the incident or if they are a suspect in the shooting.

With files from CP24’s Bryann Aguilar and CTV News Toronto's Jon Woodward.