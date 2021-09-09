Toronto police have identified the 30-year-old man killed in a shooting in North York earlier this week.

Officers rushed to the area of Driftwood Avenue and Grandravine Drive on Tuesday night for reports of shots fired.

When emergency crews arrived, they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Toronto resident Kwadwo Asamoah-Boakye.

He is the city’s 58th homicide victim.

Police have not released any suspect information.

They are appealing to witnesses or anyone driving in the area at the time who may have captured the incident on their dashcam to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).