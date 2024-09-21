Toronto police say they have now identified a third person who they believe was involved in a shooting that left two men dead in North York earlier this week.

An exchange of gunfire rang out in the area of Driftwood Avenue and Jane Street shortly after 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 17 after a fight escalated, police previously said.

Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds after officers arrived. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victims have since been identified as 26-year old Ibrahim Handule and 27-year-old Deshawn Walters.

Investigators said Thursday that they were trying to identify a third person who they believe was involved in the shootout and they released a photo of the suspect.

In a news release Saturday, police said that suspect has now been identified as 25-year-old Yahye Hussein Mohamud of Toronto.

Mohamud is now wanted for second-degree murder, police said, and they are seeking information about his whereabouts.

In a news conference Thursday, police said they were not sure whether the third suspect was responsible for the shots that killed either Handule or Walters. Two firearms were recovered at the scene of the shooting, but it's not yet clear who exactly fired them.

Police have appealed to the community to help fill in the gaps and are asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting to come forward.

Members of the local community have said that the deadly daylight shooting is one of the recent incidents that have shaken their sense of security.

Police are asking anyone with information to call investigators or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from Bryann Aguilar