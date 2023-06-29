More than a year after police found the remains of a young girl in a dumpster in Rosedale, they have finally learned her name.

The girl has been identified as four-year-old Neveah Tucker. Police said they have also identified her next-of-kin.

The breakthrough in the case was announced during a news conference on Thursday afternoon. Insp. Hank Idsinga from the homicide unit provided an update on the investigation.

On the afternoon of May 2, 2022, police were called to the area of Castle Frank Road and Dale Avenue and discovered human remains in a construction dumpster outside a vacant home.

An autopsy revealed the remains belonged to a Black girl of African or mixed African descent. She stood at three-foot-six inches tall with a thin build, and had black curly hair that was sectioned in four short ponytails, two of which were braided and secured with black and blue elastic bands.

The girl had all her teeth. Her remains were wrapped in a crochet blanket inside a plastic bag, which was bundled in a coloured blanket.

Police believe the remains were left in the dumpster between 12 p.m. on April 28, 2022, and 4:45 p.m. on May 2, 2022.

They noted that she may have been dead as of the summer of 2021 or perhaps even earlier. The cause of her death has not been disclosed.

Police also said it was unlikely that the girl was ever reported missing.

In an effort to identify her, police released a composite sketch of the girl. An analysis of her DNA was also done to see if it matched any of the missing children reported across Canada.