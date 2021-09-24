A Toronto Police Service (TPS) inspector with 30 years in the service has been arrested and charged with impaired driving.

York Regional Police (YRP) confirmed to CTV News Toronto that they arrested Chris Boddy on Aug. 29.

TPS said that Boddy has been with the service for 30 years and that before his arrest he was assigned to the Wellness Unit. He is currently suspended with pay.

Boddy has a significant following on social media, with over 40,000 followers on Twitter.

Further details about his arrest have not been made available.

This is a developing story. More to come...