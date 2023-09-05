Toronto police investigate deadly shooting in south Etobicoke
Police are investigating a shooting on Bonnyview Drive, near Park Lawn Road and The Queensway. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Published Tuesday, September 5, 2023 5:20AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 5, 2023 6:24AM EDT
One man is dead following a shooting outside a home in south Etobicoke late Monday night, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to Bonnyview Drive, located near Park Lawn Road and The Queensway, at around 11:49 p.m. for reports of a shooting outside a residence in the area.
Police said a male victim was found at the scene and “life-saving measures” were carried out. Paramedics transported the victim to a trauma centre for treatment but he died a short time later.
The Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.