

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after one person was shot in Midtown overnight.

Police say the victim flagged down an officer on patrol in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Allen Road after the shooting occurred.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with a minor injury to their arm, paramedics told CP24.

Eglinton Avenue West was closed from Allen Road to Dufferin Street as police searched for the scene.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.