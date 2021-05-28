Toronto police investigating after alleged attempted abduction of girl in the Junction
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Share:
Published Friday, May 28, 2021 11:55AM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after a man allegedly attempted to abduct a child in Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood.
On Thursday, police responded to reports of a suspicious incident in the area of Clendenan Avenue and Dundas Street West shortly before 1:30 p.m.
A girl was reportedly waiting to cross the street on her scooter when a man driving a white van yelled out to her "get in my van, get in the back of my truck,” police said in a press release on Friday.
The girl ran away from the man and the van, police said.
The van is described as a newer model white cargo van.
The man is described as a white male in his 60s, with a long, fluffy, grey and white beard, and balding with some grey and white spiked hair. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).