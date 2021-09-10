Toronto police are investigating after a child was allegedly left on a school bus Thursday afternoon.

Police said they received a call from parents about their missing child.

Police confirmed to CP24 that there was an incident involving a bus driver and a child.

No further details have been released.

School bus company Stock Transportation said it is also investigating the incident.

“Our driver has been removed from service until the investigation has been completed,” a spokesperson told CP24.

No charges have been laid at this point in time.

This is a developing news story.