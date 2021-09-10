Toronto police are investigating after a child was left on a school bus for close to an hour on Thursday afternoon.

Police said they received a call from parents about their missing child.

Police confirmed to CP24 that there was an incident involving a bus driver and a child.

A spokesperson from the Toronto District School Board said the student was left alone on the bus for almost one hour.

“Based on the information we’ve received from the student’s family and Stock Transportation which operated the bus, a student was left unattended on the bus for close to an hour yesterday afternoon," Ryan Bird, said.

"This is completely unacceptable and goes against very clear expectations of both the TDSB and the bus operator, which is currently investigating. We have been in regular contact with the student’s family and are supporting them in every way we can. In the meantime, the bus driver will not be driving TDSB students again.”

School bus company Stock Transportation said it is also investigating the incident.

“Our driver has been removed from service until the investigation has been completed,” a spokesperson told CP24.

No charges have been laid at this point in time.

Thursday was the first day back to class for students in Toronto, Peel, York and Durham.

This is a developing news story.