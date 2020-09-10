A male is dead following a brazen shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in the Junction on Thursday afternoon, Toronto Police say.

At around 1:42 p.m, police responded to reports of shots fired outside in the area of St. Clair and Mould avenues, near Jane Street.

A male was found with gunshot wounds in a Walmart parking lot and succumbed to his injuries, police said.

A witness from the scene, who wants to remain anonymous, told CP24 that he was sitting in his car in the parking lot when he heard two people arguing from behind an area where carts are housed.

“Thirty seconds later I heard two shots being fired. Then I run over there and see one guy on the ground,” the witness said.

The witness said the victim sustained a gunshot wound to his head.

Investigators said they are looking for a male suspect and a suspect vehicle described as a white SUV with one occupant in it.

The suspect vehicle was last seen travelling westbound on St. Clair Ave., police said.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.