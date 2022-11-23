Toronto police are investigating after a man suffering from a gunshot wound walked into a hospital on Wednesday evening.

Police said they were notified about the incident shortly after 8:30 p.m.

They did not initially know where the shooting occurred but said officers later located a scene in the area of Weston Road and Fenmar Drive, south of Steeles Avenue West.

Police said the victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. No suspect information has been released.