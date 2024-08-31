Toronto police investigating after shooting victim walks into hospital
Published Saturday, August 31, 2024 4:23PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 31, 2024 4:23PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after a shooting victim walked into a hospital in the city’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.
Police said they got a call around 3 p.m. about the victim attending a local hospital near Jane Street and Eglinton Avenue West.
The male victim was then transferred to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics said.
No other details have been released about the incident, including where it transpired.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are also unknown.