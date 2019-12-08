Toronto police investigating after shots fired in North York
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Sunday, December 8, 2019 10:32PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 8, 2019 11:38PM EST
Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired in North York.
It happened at a housing complex in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue just after 9:30 p.m.
Police said they received reports of shots being fired from a vehicle at another vehicle. When officers arrived, no victims were located but they found a vehicle with bullet holes.
A man made his way to a hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries are considered serious.
Police said they are still determining whether he was connected to the shooting.
A dark-coloured sedan was seen driving away from the scene, police said.