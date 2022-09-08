Toronto police are looking for two suspects after two small dogs were allegedly stolen at knifepoint earlier this month.

On Sept. 1, two dogs were being walked in the Yonge and Dundas streets area, at around 11 p.m.

Police said the victim walking the dogs was confronted by a man and a woman not known to them.

The man then produced a knife and took the victim’s dogs, according to police.

The first dog, who was in a stroller, is described as a golden brown Shih Tzu named Mari. The second dog is a black Scottish Terrier named Yurield.

The male suspect is described as white, 25 years old, with black hair and was wearing a baseball hat.

The female suspect is described as white, in her 30s, with brown hair and was wearing a light green long-sleeved shirt and sweatpants.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of the dogs to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).