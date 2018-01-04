

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after a woman was found with critical injuries in a stairwell of a building in Toronto’s West Queen West neighbourhood.

Paramedics told CP24 they were called to a building on Richmond Street West, near Niagara Street, shortly before 4:30 a.m. and discovered a woman in the stairwell.

The woman, paramedics said, had suffered multiple injuries.

She was taken to a trauma centre for treatment and her injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Police said they have not determined how she sustained the injuries and could not confirm if the incident is criminal or accidental.

The age of the woman has not been released.