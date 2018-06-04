

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have launched a professional standards investigation into a police officer who is running as a PC candidate in the riding of Scarborough-Guildwood following allegations that he made threats against a community member.

Toronto police spokesman Mark Pugash confirmed to CP24 that an investigation was launched on Monday morning into the conduct of Roshan Nallaratnam.

The investigation comes after the NDP released a partially redacted email from May 30, allegedly written by Nallaratnam, in which he uses an expletive to refer to a community member and threatens that he will “teach the lesson” after the election.

An earlier email in the thread links to a YouTube video in which it appears that Nallaratnam is avoiding questions about attending a debate.

The NDP said the comments were made in an email sent out to 96 people.

“The ominous threat is even more chilling given that Nallaratnam is a Toronto Police Officer,” the party said in a news release.

The party called on PC leader Doug Ford to denounce the behavior and for Nallaratnam to apologize.

The Liberals went a step further, calling on Ford to drop Nallaratnam as a candidate.

Neither Nallaratnam nor Ford have responded to requests for comment so far.