Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling a demonstration – now under police investigation – outside of Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital on Monday a "reprehensible" display of antisemitism.

Toronto police confirmed it is investigating “several incidents” that took place in front of Mount Sinai Hospital, which was founded by the Jewish community in Toronto over a century ago.

Video circulating on social media appears to show at least one protester scaling the hospital during the demonstration. In another, posted by Thornhill’s Member of Parliament Melissa Lastman, an individual can be seen waving a Palestinian flag while standing on top of the Mount Sinai Hospital entrance.

In response, the police force is increasing its presence along hospital row.

“Interfering with the operations of a hospital is not acceptable,” Toronto police said in a statement, encouraging anyone who witnessed or experienced harassment to come forward.

“As we have said before, officers use their discretion during large crowd demonstrations and even if arrests are not deemed safe to make at the time, investigations will continue and charges can be laid at a later date.”

Trudeau posted a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday in response to the protest. “Hospitals are places for treatment and care, not protests and intimidation,” he said.

“I strongly condemn this display of antisemitism. In Toronto and across Canada, we stand with Jewish communities against this hate.”

