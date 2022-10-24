A man has been seriously injured in an early morning shooting in North York.

The incident happened Monday around 12:30 a.m. near Sheppard Avenue West and Leslie Street.

Toronto police said officers at the scene found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim’s injuries "appear to be serious,” they said in a tweet.

Shell casings were also found at the scene.

Toronto paramedics told CP24 that they took one person with serious injuries to the hospital for treatment.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-3300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.