Police are investigating a fire at a Hells Angel retail store in east Toronto on Sunday.

The Toronto Police Service said it received reports of a fire at the building near Carlaw and Eastern avenues just after 12:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported, they said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Drivers are being advised of delays in the area as Carlaw Avenue is closed from Lakeshore Boulevard to Eastern Avenue for the investigation.