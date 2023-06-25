A man is in hospital after being shot early Sunday morning in East’s York’s Thorncliffe Park neighbourhood.

Shorty after 1 a.m., Toronto police responded to a call for sounds of gunshots near Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard.

Officers at the scene found a man in his 20s who had been shot.

The victim was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.