Toronto police investigating overnight shooting in Thorncliffe Park
Published Sunday, June 25, 2023 8:50AM EDT
A man is in hospital after being shot early Sunday morning in East’s York’s Thorncliffe Park neighbourhood.
Shorty after 1 a.m., Toronto police responded to a call for sounds of gunshots near Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard.
Officers at the scene found a man in his 20s who had been shot.
The victim was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.