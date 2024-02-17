Toronto police are investigating after one person was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in the same North York neighbourhood where a teenager was seriously injured in another shooting less than 24 hours ago.

Just after 3 p.m., police said they received a call for the sound of gunshots in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue, south of Shoreham Drive.

SHOOTING:

Jane St & Driftwood Ave

3:05pm

- gunshots heard in the area

- victim located with gunshot wound

- unknown injuries

- police are o/s

- black SUV seen fleeing n/b on Jane St

- anyone with info, call police @ 416-808-2222#GO363811

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 17, 2024

When they arrived, officers located an individual suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the victim was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition and later died.

Meanwhile, police said officers are looking for suspects who fled in a black Mazda 6 hatchback. No suspect descriptions have been released.

Saturday’s incident is the second shooting in the same area in less than a day.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Friday, police responded to Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue and found a male youth with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they were looking for a male suspect who fled in a black sedan. He is described as between 16 and 18 years old with long, curly black hair and was last seen wearing black jeans.

It is not known if the two shootings are connected.