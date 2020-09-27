Toronto police are investigating reports of a drive by shooting in North York Saturday night.

At around 10:45 p.m., police responded to a shooting at Flemington Road and Amaranth Court, near Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue.

Police say seven shots were fired at a parked, brown Mercedes.

A woman was inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting but did not get injured, according to police.

Police are looking for a suspect vehicle described as a shiny black SUV with tinted windows. The vehicle was last seen heading west on Flemington Road.