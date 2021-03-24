Toronto police say they have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a two-year-old girl who died after being brought to a hospital in medical distress last week.

Officers were called to a west-end hospital for a sudden death on Friday, March 19.

According to police, a two-year-old girl was brought to the hospital in medical distress. She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

Toronto police did not say which hospital the child was brought to or who brought her in.

Police with 31 Division and the Child and Youth Advocacy Centre launched an initial investigation following the child’s death last week.

An autopsy conducted on Monday has since determined that the young girl died as a result of blunt force trauma, police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

The homicide unit has now taken over the investigation.

The girl’s identity has not been released.

Police are asking anyone with further information to get in touch with investigators.