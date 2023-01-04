Toronto police are investigating a suspected case of hate-motivated mischief in the city’s east end.

On Sunday, police were called to Phin Park, which is near Danforth and Jones avenues, for a report of mischief after an unknown person allegedly spray painted hate-related graffiti on the park structures.

Investigators said they believe the incident happened sometime before Jan. 1.

After consulting with the specialized Hate Crime Unit, Toronto police have announced that they’re treating the investigation as a suspected hate-motivated crime.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.