A woman is dead after being struck by a train near Toronto’s Weston GO/UP station and police are investigating the death as suspicious.

At around 5:50 a.m., Toronto police responded to reports of a person struck by a train at Weston Road and Black Creek Drive.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Investigators say they don't know if the incident was intentional or accidential.

UNKNOWN TROUBLE:

Weston Rd + Black Creek Dr

* 5:51 am *

- Woman struck by train

- Her injuries are very serious

- Medics have attended

- Woman pronounced deceased o/s

- Death will be treated as suspicious#GO1691169

^dh pic.twitter.com/wGAzE4swrP — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 7, 2020

Metrolinx says an UP Express train was involved in the incident.

“Sadly a confirmed fatality,” Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins tweeted on Monday. “Thinking about the family and our crew and all those involved in [the] investigation.”

UP Express service was suspended this morning but has since resumed as of 8 a.m.