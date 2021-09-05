Toronto police are investigating a suspicious incident at a downtown condo building after a large quantity of blood was found Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the property in the area of York Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West just after 5:30 a.m.

Police said they received reports of a physical altercation between a female and two other people.

When officers arrived, they did not find a victim but found blood in the hallways and the elevator of the building.

“Investigators are also concerned for the well-being of a person who was potentially injured and would like to speak to them to make sure they have sought medical treatment and are safe and well,” police said in a news release.

They are asking for witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.