

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are trying to locate a vehicle they say may be connected to a suspicious incident that resulted in the death of an elderly woman in Leslieville last month.

According to police, a 93-year-old woman left a seniors’ home in the evening hours of Jan. 3.

Police say the woman was located at around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 4 in the area of Queen Street East and Pape Avenue.

The woman was found with “multiple injuries” and was taken to hospital but later died.

Police say further investigation has revealed that a vehicle was spotted leaving the immediate area before the woman was discovered.

The vehicle has been described as a dark-coloured, possibly maroon SUV. It is believed be a 2010 or 2011 model.

Police say they would like to speak to the driver or anybody who was inside the vehicle on the morning of Jan. 4.

Information can be provided to police by contacting officers at 55 Division or Crime Stoppers anonymously.