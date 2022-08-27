No one was injured after gunshots rang out late Friday night in North York.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Jane Street and Shoreham Drive, which is south of Steeles Avenue West, around 10 p.m., for reports of male(s) shooting firearms.

People were reportedly seen running from the area, they said. No one was hurt.

Officers reportedly found three separate shooting scenes.

They arrested one person following a foot pursuit, however another suspect is still outstanding.

Investigators set up a large perimeter in the area that included road closures.

The investigation is ongoing.