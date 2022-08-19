Toronto police are investigating after two separate carjackings occurred less than a kilometre from each other and within the span of 30 minutes on Friday.

The first incident occurred in the Meadowvale Road and Sheppard Avenue East area at 2:55 p.m.

Police said two people were held up at gunpoint, and their black import car was subsequently taken. The suspects fled using the victim's vehicle.

Approximately 30 minutes later, at 3:26 p.m., officers were called to Dean Park and Meadowvale Roads, about 500 metres from the first incident, for a carjacking.

The suspects, two males and a female, armed with a gun, stole a small grey import car.

Const. David Hopkinson said there is no evidence at this time to indicate that the two incidents are connected. No suspect descriptions have been released.

"We are in the area looking for video surveillance. We're looking for any evidence that might lead us to who is believed to be behind these robberies," Hopkinson told CP24 on Friday afternoon.

"I can't say that they're linked. But I can tell you that being so close in proximity and in time, any good investigator would be looking to see if there's some similarities in these two incidents."

Around the same time as the second incident, Peel Regional Police said they responded to a carjacking near Erin Mills Parkway and South Mill Way.

A woman suffered minor injuries in the incident, police said.

No suspect information was immediately available.