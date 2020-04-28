Toronto police have issued a public safety alert following a series of suspected overdoses downtown over the weekend.

Police say between Thursday and Monday, officers responded to “a number” of reports of overdoses in Toronto’s downtown core.

Over a 48-hour period, police say, several people fell ill after consuming an “unknown narcotic.”

Naloxone was administered on multiple occasions but police say two people died in private residences.

“The Toronto Police also wants to remind people that if they are using drugs, please be extremely cautious and do not take them alone,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

“If anyone encounters serious physical illness after consuming a narcotic, they are advised to attend a hospital emergency room or walk-in clinic immediately for treatment.”