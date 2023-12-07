Toronto may have only received a taste of winter weather Thursday morning, but police say fraudsters are already running snow removal scams.

In a news release, police issued a warning about fraudulent snow plow services operating across the city.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said the fraudsters typically use social media to advertise their business and get unsuspecting victims to pay in advance.

But the businesses don’t exist and the suspects never show up to clear the snow, according to police.

“Be wary of snow removal companies asking for full payment prior to any snow removal being done,” TPS said.

Police encouraged residents seeking out snow clearing services to only trust reputable companies and to do their own research.

The warning from Toronto police follows a similar message issued by Ontario Provincial Police earlier this week about a snow plowing scam operating east of Ottawa.

According to officials, several people in that area lost between $200 and $400 each to a suspect running the ruse after the region’s first blast of winter weather.

Toronto police are asking anyone victimized by the scam to report the incident to police here as well as the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre here.