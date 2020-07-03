

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police issued nearly 3,000 tickets to drivers as part of its week-long campaign to crack down on speeding, aggressive driving, distracted driving, and impaired driving.

The traffic campaign ran from June 22 to June 28 and saw officers "made traction in Toronto communities" by enforcing and educating motorists on collision-causing behaviours.

"While motorcycle safety was the key focus of the week-long traffic campaign, officers still continued to engage with all road users about risky and dangerous habit," police said in a news release on Friday.

Among the more than 2,800 tickets issued include 1,888 for speeding, 827 for aggressive driving, 71 for using a handheld device while driving, and 78 for other road violations.

Officers also laid 18 stunt driving-related infractions, which resulted in drivers being suspended and their vehicles being impounded.

In addition, 16 people were arrested for impaired driving.

Police have said they have seen a surge of stunt driving during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, the Ontario Provincial Police stopped more than 50 vehicles in Toronto and Peel Region due to speeding and stunt driving.

According to police data, 14 people have died on city roads in 2020, including seven pedestrians.