

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Toronto Police Service has launched a new website to provide support to victims of sexual assault.

The site is part of a new initiative titled ‘Project Guide,’ which was launched by Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders on Tuesday morning.

The website, found at http://yourchoice.to./, features a map that plots where sexual assault survivors can find various resources around the city.

In additional to the website, police have also released an information guide in 12 languages and launched a visual campaign.

“We will continuously have many survivors slip between our fingers and so by having this program out and by pushing it through posters, through video, through word of mouth, and a whole host of other avenues, we have an opportunity to have a much better success story,” Saunders said at a news conference Tuesday.

“We know that sexual assault investigations are the most underreported crimes in our society right now and this is one aspect of trying to create the awareness piece, the recognition piece, and also to help with the survivor maintenance piece because that at the end of the day is the most important thing.”

The project, which is funded by a grant from the provincial government, was launched in partnership with a number of organizations, including Victim Services Toronto and the Crown Attorney Office.