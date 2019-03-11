

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police will be out on the roads to crack down on unsafe driving this week as part of a campaign to promote pedestrian safety.

Police say they will be targeting the “Big four” driver behaviours that lead to pedestrian injuries: speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving and aggressive driving.

“We’re going to ask our officers to deploy themselves in areas where we know these sorts of collisions are taking place,” Sgt. Alex Crews told CP24.

Police said there will be a “zero tolerance” policy in effect for drivers who commit the “big four” offences.

According to police, 41 pedestrians were killed by vehicles in Toronto last year. More than half of those people were 55 years of age or older.

The weeklong campaign is part of the city’s Vision Zero initiative, which aims to eliminate pedestrian deaths.