

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Three people are facing numerous charges in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a man in the city on Sunday.

Toronto police said a man was kidnapped and was later released at a marina in the area of Bronte Street and Lakeshore Road West in Oakville.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Const. David Hopkinson said they are not releasing the specific location where the kidnapping took place to protect the identity of the victim and any witnesses.

Following the execution of three search warrants, 23-year-old Zamaan Yusuf, 22-year-old Danna Millan, and 23-year-old Patrick Celaj are each facing 16 charges, including with kidnapping, forcible confinement, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and extortion.

The suspects appeared in court on Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers.