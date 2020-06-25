

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police have laid charges in connection with a shooting in Scarborough in 2018 that killed a 19-year-old and a double shooting in North York in 2019 that left a 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old man dead.

Police said a man was found with a gunshot wound in the area of Brimley Road and Sheppard Avenue East at around 10 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2018.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was identified as Toronto resident Jago Anderson.

On Thursday, police said 19-year-old Jatorri Williams, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in relation to that shooting.

Williams has also been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder after two men were shot and killed outside a townhouse complex near Jane and Finch on Oct. 1, 2019.

Police were called to Venetian Crescent, south of the Jane and Finch Mall at around 8:30 p.m. Williams and another male suspect allegedly fired shots at a teenage boy.

The boy was wounded in the shooting but managed to escape, police said.

Just after 9 p.m., police alleged the suspects fired shots at several homes near Finch Avenue West and Sheppard Avenue West. No one was injured , police said.

Emergency crews were then called to a courtyard at 306 Grandravine Drive just before 9:30 p.m.

Police alleged the two suspects fired multiple shots at the address. When officers arrived at the scene, they located two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to hospital where they later died of their injuries, police said. The men were identified as Delauntae Bryant and Eric Rowe.

Police said 20-year-old Jeziah Blair-Taylor, of Toronto, was arrested a few weeks later and was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Blair-Taylor appeared in court on Oct. 29, 2019, while Williams appeared in court on Thursday.