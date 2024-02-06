Toronto police have laid charges in two separate carjackings on Monday that saw victims threatened with a sharp object and a firearm.

The first incident happened in the area of Mount Pleasant and Manor Roads shortly after 2 p.m. Police said the victim was standing outside their vehicle when the suspect, allegedly holding a sharp object, approached them.

The suspect then allegedly demanded the car keys, and the victim complied. Police said the suspect got into the vehicle.

The victim called 911, and officers quickly arrived to find the suspect still inside the vehicle. He was subsequently arrested. On Tuesday, police said 35-year-old Alexander Berube was charged with robbery with an offensive weapon and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The second incident occurred in Scarborough in the Steeles Avenue East and Markham Road area at 7:30 p.m.

A driver was sitting inside their vehicle when a suspect allegedly approached, brandished a firearm and made a demand for the vehicle.

Police said the victim exited the vehicle, and the suspect allegedly got in and drove away.

Officers responded and tracked the vehicle with the suspect still inside. Police said he was taken into custody, and a replica firearm was recovered.

The suspect, 24-year-old Devansh Rajdeep, has been charged with robbery while armed with a firearm, disguise with intent, dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight from police, failure to comply with probation and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.