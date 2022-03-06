Toronto police have located a 12-year-old who was in the back seat of a vehicle that was stolen in North York Sunday evening.

Police received a call for vehicle theft in the Wilson Avenue and Garratt Boulevard area just before 6:30 p.m.

A suspect or suspects stole a grey Nissan Rouge while a 12-year-old boy was in the back seat, police said.

Just before 7 p.m., police tweeted that the boy and the stolen vehicle had been found.

The boy was not physically injured and was being reunited with his parents.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the incident.