Toronto police locate missing 11-year-old girl
FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Published Sunday, September 8, 2024 10:15AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 8, 2024 11:36AM EDT
Toronto police say they have now located a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen in North York late Saturday afternoon.
The child was last seen at around 4 p.m. in the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West.
In an update on Sunday morning, police confirmed that they child has now been found safe.