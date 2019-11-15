

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are trying to find a man with a violent past who wandered away from a downtown psychiatric facility.

Daniel Kent, 47, was last in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area on Nov. 14, at around 1:30 p.m.

Kent was found not criminally responsible for a count of aggravated assault in 2001.

He is described as standing six-foot-one and weighing 170 pounds. He has light brown hair, brown eyes, a beard, and uses two assistive canes. He was wearing a yellow sweater, brown coat, and black leather Adidas running shoes.

Police are asking anyone who spots Kent to call 9-1-1 immediately rather than approach him.