Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in an aggravated assault investigation.

On Saturday, July 25 at 12:24 a.m.,officers responded to a call for a robbery in the Rimrock Road and Allen Road area.

It’s reported that two groups of people were involved in a fight and a man began assaulting several people with a weapon.

Police say four men sustained serious injuries and were hospitalized.

Glenn Gabinete, 21, of Toronto, is wanted for possession of a weapon, four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of public mischief.

He is described as having a thin build, with medium-length black hair, brown eyes, and is clean shaven.

Gabinete was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants, a black champion baseball hat, and white running shoes.

If located, police are asking people not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.