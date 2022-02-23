Toronto police are looking for a 22-year-old man wanted on nearly 100 charges after allegedly using fake cheques to defraud several individuals in the city.

According to police, between April 2021 and February 2022, Tyrese Campbell-Fraser would reach out to people selling mainly designer shoes and clothes on Kijiji, Facebook Marketplace and Snapchat, agreeing to buy them.

During the meetup, Campbell-Fraser would pay for the goods using alleged fraudulent cheques deposited through mobile banking, police said.

The cheques, police said, would be more than the cost of the items bought, causing the victims to transfer the difference to Campbell-Fraser.

By the time the cheques were determined to be fraudulent, Campbell-Fraser had already fled with the items and the money, police said.

On Wednesday, police announced that Campbell-Fraser is wanted for five counts of fraud over $5,000, 29 counts of fraud under $5,000, 30 counts of causing another person to act on a forged document, four counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of uttering threats and 27 counts of failing to comply with probation.

He is described as six feet tall, weighs 180 pounds, with braided hair with a fade on the sides and a black beard. Police said he has tattoos of “Heaven Fraser” on his right forearm and “514” on his left forearm.

Police believe there may be more victims and ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).