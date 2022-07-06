Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly committed an indecent act on the subway in Scarborough.

The incident happened on Tuesday, July 5, at 10:25 p.m.

According to police, a man was riding the subway eastbound when he committed an “indecent act” in view of another passenger.

The man got off the train at Warden Station and fled the scene.

He is described as 18 to 25 years old and six feet tall with a thin build.

The suspect was last seen wearing a grey zip up hoody, green sweat pants, white shoes, a black face mask, and black sunglasses, and carrying a green backpack.

Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-4100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.